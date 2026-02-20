AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..

CloudDefense.AI QINA: AI-powered CNAPP combining SAST, DAST, API, SCA, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM capabilities. built by CloudDefense.AI. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with source code analysis, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerabilities, API security testing for REST APIs with OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.