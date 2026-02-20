Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccuKnox Application Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AccuKnox. Datadog Workload Protection is a commercial workload protection tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams running Kubernetes environments need AccuKnox Application Security because its eBPF and LSM-based runtime security actually stops container breakouts in production, not just flag them in logs. The platform covers AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec in one deployment, and its zero-trust enforcement maps directly to NIST PR.PS and DE.CM without requiring separate tools. Skip this if you're primarily concerned with pre-deployment vulnerability scanning or need deep CSPM coverage; AccuKnox prioritizes runtime detection over cloud posture management.
Teams already running Datadog for observability will extract the most value from Workload Protection because it eliminates context-switching between security and monitoring telemetry in multi-cloud environments. The tool covers kernel-level and container runtime detection across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, with anomaly detection that actually flags behavioral drift instead of just logging it. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or supply chain security integrated into the same platform; Datadog is explicitly a runtime protection product, not a CNAPP trying to do everything.
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Runtime workload protection for cloud and containerized environments
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Common questions about comparing AccuKnox Application Security vs Datadog Workload Protection for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AccuKnox Application Security: AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec)..
Datadog Workload Protection: Runtime workload protection for cloud and containerized environments. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime threat detection for workloads, File integrity monitoring, Process execution monitoring..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccuKnox Application Security differentiates with Runtime security powered by eBPF and LSM technologies, Kubernetes workload security, AI/LLM security (AISec). Datadog Workload Protection differentiates with Runtime threat detection for workloads, File integrity monitoring, Process execution monitoring.
AccuKnox Application Security is developed by AccuKnox. Datadog Workload Protection is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccuKnox Application Security and Datadog Workload Protection serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both cover Cloud Native, Runtime Security, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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