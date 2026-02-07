AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Datadog Workload Protection: Runtime workload protection for cloud and containerized environments. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime threat detection for workloads, File integrity monitoring, Process execution monitoring..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.