Acsense IAM Resilience Platform: IAM resilience platform for Okta compliance, backup, and recovery. built by Acsense. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated compliance reporting, Role-based access control (RBAC), Real-time continuous monitoring..

AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.