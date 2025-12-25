Accops HyID: IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with OTP, SMS, email, mobile app, and hardware tokens, Biometric authentication with fingerprint and facial recognition including deepfake detection, Single sign-on using SAML, OAuth, and RADIUS protocols..

Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.