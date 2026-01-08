1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by 1Kosmos. Adaptive Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Verosint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling fraud-prone user bases will want Adaptive Authentication for its real-time risk scoring that actually reduces MFA fatigue instead of just adding more prompts. The custom rules engine lets you tune challenge frequency by user behavior and threat signals, which matters more than pre-built templates when your attack surface shifts weekly. Skip this if you need SSO as your primary function; Adaptive Authentication is authentication hardening on top of existing identity platforms, not a replacement for them.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Adaptive Authentication for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Adaptive Authentication: Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges. built by Verosint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk-based authentication challenges, Custom rules engine for authentication policies, Pre-built rule templates for fraud defense..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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