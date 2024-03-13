Forensic examiners and incident response teams handling disk imaging and evidence preservation should start here; FTK Imager is free and handles the core imaging job without licensing friction that kills adoption in mid-sized shops. It's NIST-validated for forensic acquisition and integrates cleanly with EnCase workflows if you're already in that ecosystem. Skip it if you need integrated timeline analysis or automated artifact parsing; those belong in the paid tier (Forensic Toolkit), and trying to build that workflow in Imager alone wastes investigator time.

Docker Forensics Toolkit

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract timeline and artifact evidence from container environments should use Docker Forensics Toolkit; it's one of the few tools that reconstructs Docker runtime state from offline disk images rather than requiring live agent access. The toolkit is free and actively maintained on GitHub with 110 stars, making it a low-risk addition to your DFIR workflow. Skip this if your containers run on managed platforms like ECS or GKE where you lack direct HDD access, or if you need real-time detection instead of post-mortem analysis.