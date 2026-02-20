SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.

Docker Forensics Toolkit

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract timeline and artifact evidence from container environments should use Docker Forensics Toolkit; it's one of the few tools that reconstructs Docker runtime state from offline disk images rather than requiring live agent access. The toolkit is free and actively maintained on GitHub with 110 stars, making it a low-risk addition to your DFIR workflow. Skip this if your containers run on managed platforms like ECS or GKE where you lack direct HDD access, or if you need real-time detection instead of post-mortem analysis.