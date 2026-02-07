Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data: Identity-centric DSPM platform for data discovery, classification & governance. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Data Identity Graph for mapping sensitive data to human identities, Automated discovery and scanning of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data, AI-powered data classification with risk scoring..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.