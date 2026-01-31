Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data is a commercial data security posture management tool by Lightbeam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in data inventory chaos will get the most from Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data because it maps sensitive data directly to human identities instead of just cataloging files. The Data Identity Graph ties access rights to actual users, which cuts through the noise of traditional DSPM tools that classify data without telling you who can reach it. Skip this if your team is still building basic data discovery capabilities; Lightbeam assumes you've already identified where sensitive data lives and now need to govern who touches it.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Identity-centric DSPM platform for data discovery, classification & governance
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Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data: Identity-centric DSPM platform for data discovery, classification & governance. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Data Identity Graph for mapping sensitive data to human identities, Automated discovery and scanning of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data, AI-powered data classification with risk scoring..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data differentiates with Data Identity Graph for mapping sensitive data to human identities, Automated discovery and scanning of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data, AI-powered data classification with risk scoring.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data is developed by Lightbeam. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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