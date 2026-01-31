1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Lightbeam Protect the Human Behind the Data: Identity-centric DSPM platform for data discovery, classification & governance. built by Lightbeam. Core capabilities include Data Identity Graph for mapping sensitive data to human identities, Automated discovery and scanning of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data, AI-powered data classification with risk scoring..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.