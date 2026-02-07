1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. Acante Data Access Observer™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acante. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Teams managing Snowflake and Databricks environments need Acante Data Access Observer™ because it enforces access governance through continuous monitoring of actual data usage patterns rather than static policies alone. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.DS through attribute-based access control paired with real-time leakage detection, addressing the gap most organizations face between policy definition and enforcement. Skip this if your data stack is heterogeneous across multiple platforms; Acante's strength is depth in two systems, not breadth across ten.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs Acante Data Access Observer™ for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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