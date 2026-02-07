Acante Data Access Observer™: Data access governance platform for modern data and AI stacks. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Security best practices checks with guided remediation, Out-of-the-box guardrails library for continuous governance, Data access pattern monitoring for users, notebooks, and applications..

Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, AI-powered classification of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Risk assessment for overexposed data and misconfigured permissions..

Both serve the Data Access Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.