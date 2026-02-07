Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acante Data Security Observability is a commercial data security posture management tool by Acante. Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acante Data Security Observability
Teams securing Databricks lakehouses with sensitive data at scale should start with Acante Data Security Observability; it's the only platform purpose-built for PII discovery and access control in lakehouse environments rather than retrofitted from data warehouse tools. Agent-free deployment and native Databricks integration mean you're monitoring notebooks, models, and delta shares without infrastructure overhead, while automated PII classification and leakage detection directly map to NIST PR.DS and DE.CM. Skip this if your data lives primarily in traditional data warehouses or your Databricks usage is exploratory rather than production-heavy; the ROI hinges on having sensitive data and governance-conscious users already embedded in the lakehouse.
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow data across hybrid clouds will cut through noise fastest with Cyera Data Security Posture Management; its AI classification engine actually separates sensitive data from noise instead of flagging everything as risky. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.CM spectrum from discovery through continuous access monitoring, and handles GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance reporting without manual spreadsheet work. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely on-premises or you need deep integration with existing DLP tools; Cyera's strength is cloud-first visibility, not replacing legacy data loss prevention.
Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments
DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data
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Common questions about comparing Acante Data Security Observability vs Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for your data security posture management needs.
Acante Data Security Observability: Data security observability platform for Databricks lakehouse environments. built by Acante. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models..
Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): DSPM platform for discovering, classifying & protecting sensitive data. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, AI-powered classification of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Risk assessment for overexposed data and misconfigured permissions..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acante Data Security Observability differentiates with Automated discovery and classification of PII, PCI, and PHI data, Attribute-based, time-bound, and masking access controls, Unified view of data access privileges across users, notebooks, and models. Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) differentiates with Automated data discovery across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments, AI-powered classification of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, Risk assessment for overexposed data and misconfigured permissions.
Acante Data Security Observability is developed by Acante. Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is developed by Cyera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acante Data Security Observability and Cyera Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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