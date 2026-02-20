Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

U.S.T.A. Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform: CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel. built by PRODAFT. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Threat actor communication platform monitoring, Account takeover prevention..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.