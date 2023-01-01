Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

U.S.T.A. Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform: CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel. built by PRODAFT. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Threat actor communication platform monitoring, Account takeover prevention..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.