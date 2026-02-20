Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Phriendly Phishing Phish Focus: Email triage solution with threat analysis and automation for phishing detection. built by Phriendly Phishing. Core capabilities include Automated email triage workflows, Comprehensive threat analysis using ClamAV scanning engine, Blocklist feature for confirmed malicious domains..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.