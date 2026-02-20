Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Kaduu Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web monitoring across markets, forums, Telegram, Discord, and paste sites, Compromised credential detection for employees and customers, Domain typosquatting and phishing site detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.