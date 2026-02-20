Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM): XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include Cyber threat intelligence organization and management, Threat landscape visualization and monitoring, Adversarial exposure validation and simulation..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.