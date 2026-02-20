Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Filigran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM)
Security operations teams managing threat intelligence at scale across multiple sources will get the most from Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) because it consolidates disparate feeds and attack surface data into a single operationalized view without forcing you to build custom pipelines. The 300+ pre-built connectors and AI-powered automation mean your analysts spend time on actual threat response rather than data hygiene, and the adversarial simulation capability lets you validate whether your intel actually matters against real attack patterns. Skip this if your primary need is detection and response; XTM prioritizes intelligence organization and exposure validation over incident detection, which means you'll still need a separate SOC platform to act on what you've learned.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM): XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include Cyber threat intelligence organization and management, Threat landscape visualization and monitoring, Adversarial exposure validation and simulation..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) differentiates with Cyber threat intelligence organization and management, Threat landscape visualization and monitoring, Adversarial exposure validation and simulation.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is developed by Filigran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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