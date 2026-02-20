Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Guardian Intel is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Filigran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in false positives from generic threat feeds should pick Abusix Guardian Intel for its proprietary honeypot and ISP abuse data; that direct sourcing eliminates the noise baked into shared threat intelligence pools. The low false positive rate combined with real-time SIEM and EDR integrations means your analysts spend time on actual incidents instead of tuning out alerts. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Abusix prioritizes detection and monitoring over post-breach investigation.
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM)
Security operations teams managing threat intelligence at scale across multiple sources will get the most from Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) because it consolidates disparate feeds and attack surface data into a single operationalized view without forcing you to build custom pipelines. The 300+ pre-built connectors and AI-powered automation mean your analysts spend time on actual threat response rather than data hygiene, and the adversarial simulation capability lets you validate whether your intel actually matters against real attack patterns. Skip this if your primary need is detection and response; XTM prioritizes intelligence organization and exposure validation over incident detection, which means you'll still need a separate SOC platform to act on what you've learned.
Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports.
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Guardian Intel vs Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM): XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include Cyber threat intelligence organization and management, Threat landscape visualization and monitoring, Adversarial exposure validation and simulation..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Guardian Intel differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) differentiates with Cyber threat intelligence organization and management, Threat landscape visualization and monitoring, Adversarial exposure validation and simulation.
Abusix Guardian Intel is developed by Abusix. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is developed by Filigran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Guardian Intel integrates with SIEM, XDR, EDR, Firewall, Email protection solutions. Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) integrates with SentinelOne, AlienVault. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abusix Guardian Intel and Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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