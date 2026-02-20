Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Filescan.io Malware Analysis is a free malware analysis tool by Filescan.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Security teams and threat hunters who need fast, accessible malware verdicts without licensing friction should start with Filescan.io Malware Analysis. The free tier includes emulation-based sandbox analysis plus access to 89 million IOCs and 40 billion hash/IP/domain reputation records, giving you detection capability that usually costs money. Skip this if your organization requires strict data residency controls or needs integration with a commercial incident response platform; Filescan.io prioritizes analysis speed and accessibility over enterprise compliance workflows.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Filescan.io Malware Analysis for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Filescan.io Malware Analysis: Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology. built by Filescan.io. Core capabilities include File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Filescan.io Malware Analysis differentiates with File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Filescan.io Malware Analysis is developed by Filescan.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Filescan.io Malware Analysis serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abusix Threat Intelligence is Commercial while Filescan.io Malware Analysis is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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