alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..

Filescan.io Malware Analysis: Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology. built by Filescan.io. Core capabilities include File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.