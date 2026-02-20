Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by alphaMountain. Filescan.io Malware Analysis is a free malware analysis tool by Filescan.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation
Security teams integrating threat intelligence into email, SIEM, or XDR workflows should evaluate alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation for its explainable scoring model, which surfaces the specific factors driving each domain and IP risk rating rather than burying verdicts in a black box. The API-first architecture means you can normalize reputation data across multiple threat feeds and catch newly registered phishing domains that legacy static lists miss. This is a weak fit if your priority is historical attribution or geopolitical intelligence; alphaMountain is purely focused on current infrastructure risk scoring.
Security teams and threat hunters who need fast, accessible malware verdicts without licensing friction should start with Filescan.io Malware Analysis. The free tier includes emulation-based sandbox analysis plus access to 89 million IOCs and 40 billion hash/IP/domain reputation records, giving you detection capability that usually costs money. Skip this if your organization requires strict data residency controls or needs integration with a commercial incident response platform; Filescan.io prioritizes analysis speed and accessibility over enterprise compliance workflows.
AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration.
Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation vs Filescan.io Malware Analysis for your threat intel feeds needs.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation: AI-based domain & IP threat scoring API for security product integration. built by alphaMountain. Core capabilities include Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure..
Filescan.io Malware Analysis: Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology. built by Filescan.io. Core capabilities include File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation differentiates with Numerical threat rating scale from 1.00 (safe) to 10.0 (malicious) for domains and IPs, Explainable threat factors providing context for why a domain or IP is considered risky, AI-based risk models for evaluating both established and newly observed internet infrastructure. Filescan.io Malware Analysis differentiates with File and URL malware analysis, Emulation-based sandbox technology, Adaptive threat analysis for evasive malware detection.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is developed by alphaMountain. Filescan.io Malware Analysis is developed by Filescan.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation and Filescan.io Malware Analysis serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: alphaMountain Domain & IP Reputation is Commercial while Filescan.io Malware Analysis is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox