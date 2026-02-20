Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

DuskRise C25 Platform: Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection. built by DuskRise. Core capabilities include Cyber threat intelligence collection and analysis, Remote network protection for distributed locations, IoT router device for network edge security..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.