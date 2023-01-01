Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

DuskRise C25 Platform: Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection. built by DuskRise. Core capabilities include Cyber threat intelligence collection and analysis, Remote network protection for distributed locations, IoT router device for network edge security..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.