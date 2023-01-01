Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. DuskRise C25 Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by DuskRise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs DuskRise C25 Platform for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
DuskRise C25 Platform: Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection. built by DuskRise. Core capabilities include Cyber threat intelligence collection and analysis, Remote network protection for distributed locations, IoT router device for network edge security..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. DuskRise C25 Platform differentiates with Cyber threat intelligence collection and analysis, Remote network protection for distributed locations, IoT router device for network edge security.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. DuskRise C25 Platform is developed by DuskRise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with Silent Push, Mandiant, SecurityScorecard. DuskRise C25 Platform integrates with Google Cloud. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abstract Intel Gallery and DuskRise C25 Platform serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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