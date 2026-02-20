Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Blackwired ThirdWatch: 3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring. built by Blackwired. Core capabilities include 3D threat visualization, Direct Threat Intelligence (DTI) generation, Attack Surface Management module..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.