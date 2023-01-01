Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Blackwired ThirdWatch: 3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring. built by Blackwired. Core capabilities include 3D threat visualization, Direct Threat Intelligence (DTI) generation, Attack Surface Management module..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.