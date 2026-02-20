Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.