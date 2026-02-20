Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

Ontic Risk Intelligence: Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include OSINT monitoring across 10,000+ sources including social media, blogs, dark web, and fringe platforms, Keyword-based topic monitoring for roles, assets, people, and events, Automated signal collection and triage organized by asset, location, or risk..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.