Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Ontic Risk Intelligence: Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include OSINT monitoring across 10,000+ sources including social media, blogs, dark web, and fringe platforms, Keyword-based topic monitoring for roles, assets, people, and events, Automated signal collection and triage organized by asset, location, or risk..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.