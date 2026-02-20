Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

Gambit KnightGuard: AI-driven platform that operationalizes threat intel into risk-prioritized actions. built by Gambit Cyber. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat intelligence automation, Automated ingestion and enrichment of threat data, Correlation of threat data with internal context..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.