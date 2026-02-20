Abusix Guardian Mail is a commercial email security platforms tool by Abusix. AnubisNetworks Email Security is a commercial email security platforms tool by AnubisNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email spam and phishing will see immediate relief from Abusix Guardian Mail's blocklist-based filtering, which stops 99.6% of threats before they hit your mail servers. The platform's focus on network and sender reputation enforcement means you're blocking bad actors at scale rather than hunting them after delivery. Skip this if your organization needs post-delivery forensics or advanced threat hunting; Guardian Mail is built to prevent volume attacks, not investigate compromised accounts already inside your network.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments should prioritize AnubisNetworks Email Security for its multi-engine malware scanning (Avira, Sophos, Bitdefender, Check Point) and real-time threat intelligence that catches polymorphic threats others miss. The platform's SIEM integration with exportable CSIRT-grade datasets and NIST DE.CM coverage for continuous monitoring give you the detection and forensic depth that matters when you're fighting advanced email-borne fraud. Skip this if your stack is entirely on-premises or if you need mature incident response automation; AnubisNetworks excels at finding threats and collecting evidence, not orchestrating remediation workflows.
Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats.
Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats
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Common questions about comparing Abusix Guardian Mail vs AnubisNetworks Email Security for your email security platforms needs.
Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..
AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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