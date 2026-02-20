Abusix Guardian Mail: Email threat protection using blocklists, blocking 99.6%+ of email threats. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Email threat blocking via blocklists (99.6%+ block rate), Multi-layered email defense, Network and sender reputation protection..

AnubisNetworks Email Security: Email security platform protecting against fraud, malware, and spam threats. built by AnubisNetworks. headquartered in Portugal. Core capabilities include Anti-fraud protection, Data loss prevention (DLP), Anti-spoofing detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.