Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Mesh Platform: Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control. built by Mesh Security. Core capabilities include Unified Zero Trust architecture implementation, Real-time security visibility across cloud, SaaS, and CI/CD, Security posture measurement and management..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.