Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Defender Lens: Turn Any Threat into a Detection Rule. built by DefenderLens. Core capabilities include AI rule generation from any source, Pre-deployment testing, Version control for rules..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.