Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

OPSWAT MetaDefender InSights C2: Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and monitoring, Continuously updated threat intelligence feeds with IP addresses and domains, Automated C2 blocking and malicious communication prevention..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.