Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

OPSWAT MetaDefender InSights C2: Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and monitoring, Continuously updated threat intelligence feeds with IP addresses and domains, Automated C2 blocking and malicious communication prevention..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.