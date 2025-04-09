Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

ATT&CK® Navigator: A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.