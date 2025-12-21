Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

Rawstream Endpoint Agent: Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network. built by Rawstream. Core capabilities include Local HTTP/S proxy-based web filtering, 80+ domain categories for content filtering, Block/allow lists with wildcard support..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.