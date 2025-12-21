Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Rawstream Endpoint Agent is a commercial security service edge tool by Rawstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Mid-market and SMB security teams managing distributed workforces will get the most from Rawstream Endpoint Agent because its local proxy-based filtering works equally well on-network and off-network without requiring constant cloud callbacks. Active Directory integration and Citrix support mean you can deploy it across hybrid environments without rearchitecting your identity layer, and real-time bandwidth tracking gives you actual visibility into what's consuming your pipe instead of guesses. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities; Rawstream is content filtering and application monitoring, not threat hunting.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs Rawstream Endpoint Agent for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Rawstream Endpoint Agent: Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network. built by Rawstream. Core capabilities include Local HTTP/S proxy-based web filtering, 80+ domain categories for content filtering, Block/allow lists with wildcard support..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement. Rawstream Endpoint Agent differentiates with Local HTTP/S proxy-based web filtering, 80+ domain categories for content filtering, Block/allow lists with wildcard support.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Rawstream Endpoint Agent is developed by Rawstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and Rawstream Endpoint Agent serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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