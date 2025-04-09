Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Security Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling endpoint fleets will get the most from Absolute Security Resilience because firmware-embedded persistence means attackers can't wipe your recovery capability off the device, only the OS layer. The unbreakable firmware-to-cloud connection and automated OS rehydration at scale directly address RC.RP, cutting recovery time from hours to minutes when ransomware or wiper malware hits. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and threat hunting; Absolute prioritizes recovery speed over forensic depth, so pair it with a strong EDR if you need deep incident investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Kaseya 365 Endpoint's bundled RMM, EDR, and MDR with 24/7 SOC coverage, which cuts the typical "tool sprawl" tax on staffing and integration. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Protect, Detect, and Respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed EDR that outperforms dedicated point solutions or if you lack the IT ops maturity to sustain cross-product automation; Kaseya's integration advantage only pays off with disciplined deployment.
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Security Resilience vs Kaseya 365 Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..
Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Security Resilience differentiates with Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale. Kaseya 365 Endpoint differentiates with Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection.
Absolute Security Resilience is developed by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Security Resilience and Kaseya 365 Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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