Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Versa Networks Security Service Edge: Cloud-native SSE platform with NGFW, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA capabilities. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall, Secure web gateway, Cloud access security broker..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.