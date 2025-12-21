Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Absolute. Twingate Internet Security is a commercial security service edge tool by Twingate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying zero trust will find Absolute Resilient's value in its firmware-embedded client technology that survives endpoint wipes, forcing compliance before network access grants,a harder problem to solve than most SSE platforms attempt. The comply-to-connect architecture with integrated UEBA covers PR.AA and DE.CM thoroughly, catching both policy violations and behavioral anomalies that policy alone misses. Skip this if your organization needs independent point products; Absolute bundles ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and DLP tightly enough that swapping one component later becomes friction.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing Zero Trust access control will find Twingate's value in its DNS-layer threat prevention that doesn't require proxy appliances or complex network redesigns. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 categories including continuous monitoring and identity management, with native MDM integration that actually works across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS without forcing you into separate tools. Skip this if your organization prioritizes post-breach forensics over prevention; Twingate prioritizes blocking malicious sites and phishing at the DNS level, not investigating what got through.
Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance
Internet security platform with DNS/content filtering and Zero Trust access
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE vs Twingate Internet Security for your security service edge needs.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Twingate Internet Security: Internet security platform with DNS/content filtering and Zero Trust access. built by Twingate. Core capabilities include DNS filtering for malicious website blocking, Content filtering at DNS level, DNS log data and network visibility..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). Twingate Internet Security differentiates with DNS filtering for malicious website blocking, Content filtering at DNS level, DNS log data and network visibility.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is developed by Absolute. Twingate Internet Security is developed by Twingate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE and Twingate Internet Security serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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