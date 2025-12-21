Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Twingate Internet Security: Internet security platform with DNS/content filtering and Zero Trust access. built by Twingate. Core capabilities include DNS filtering for malicious website blocking, Content filtering at DNS level, DNS log data and network visibility..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.