Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge: Cloud-native SSE platform converging SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, and RBI capabilities. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Private Access (ZTNA)..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.