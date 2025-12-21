Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Absolute. Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge is a commercial security service edge tool by Skyhigh Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying zero trust will find Absolute Resilient's value in its firmware-embedded client technology that survives endpoint wipes, forcing compliance before network access grants,a harder problem to solve than most SSE platforms attempt. The comply-to-connect architecture with integrated UEBA covers PR.AA and DE.CM thoroughly, catching both policy violations and behavioral anomalies that policy alone misses. Skip this if your organization needs independent point products; Absolute bundles ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and DLP tightly enough that swapping one component later becomes friction.
Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing point security tools with a single cloud-native platform will get the most from Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge, particularly if data exfiltration and cloud app abuse are your primary concerns. The platform converges five distinct functions (SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, RBI) with coverage of 40,000+ cloud applications and real-time behavioral analytics that catches both anomalies and policy violations in a single enforce point. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection or investigative playbooks; Skyhigh prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over post-breach forensics.
Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance
Cloud-native SSE platform converging SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, and RBI capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE vs Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge for your security service edge needs.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge: Cloud-native SSE platform converging SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, and RBI capabilities. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Private Access (ZTNA)..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge differentiates with Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Private Access (ZTNA).
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is developed by Absolute. Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge is developed by Skyhigh Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE and Skyhigh Security Security Service Edge serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation, Security Service Edge, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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