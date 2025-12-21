Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Vali Cyber ZeroLock: Linux security platform for federal/national security environments. built by Vali Cyber. Core capabilities include AI/ML-based behavioral malware detection, Real-time virtual patching, SSH multi-factor authentication..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.