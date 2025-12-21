Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute . Shellclear is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.