Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Sasa GateScanner Kiosk: Kiosk for scanning removable media using CDR to prevent file-based attacks. built by Sasa Software. Core capabilities include Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology for file sanitization, Rogue device detection (BadUSB, RubberDucky, BashBunny, hidden partition exploits), Support for hundreds of file types including Office, PDF, media files, archives, and DICOM..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.