Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Rawstream Endpoint Agent is a commercial security service edge tool by Rawstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Mid-market and SMB security teams managing distributed workforces will get the most from Rawstream Endpoint Agent because its local proxy-based filtering works equally well on-network and off-network without requiring constant cloud callbacks. Active Directory integration and Citrix support mean you can deploy it across hybrid environments without rearchitecting your identity layer, and real-time bandwidth tracking gives you actual visibility into what's consuming your pipe instead of guesses. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities; Rawstream is content filtering and application monitoring, not threat hunting.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Rawstream Endpoint Agent for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Rawstream Endpoint Agent: Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network. built by Rawstream. Core capabilities include Local HTTP/S proxy-based web filtering, 80+ domain categories for content filtering, Block/allow lists with wildcard support..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Rawstream Endpoint Agent differentiates with Local HTTP/S proxy-based web filtering, 80+ domain categories for content filtering, Block/allow lists with wildcard support.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Rawstream Endpoint Agent is developed by Rawstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Rawstream Endpoint Agent serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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