Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

OPSWAT OESIS Framework: Cross-platform SDK for integrating endpoint security capabilities into products. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Device posture assessment for 5,000+ applications, Automated patch detection and remediation, Vulnerability assessment covering 47,000+ CVEs and 100,000+ vulnerability instances..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.