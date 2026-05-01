Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..

OPSWAT OESIS Framework: Cross-platform SDK for integrating endpoint security capabilities into products. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Device posture assessment for 5,000+ applications, Automated patch detection and remediation, Vulnerability assessment covering 47,000+ CVEs and 100,000+ vulnerability instances..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.