Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk: Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology. built by odix. Core capabilities include USB drive scanning and file sanitization, Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, Standalone hardened Linux-based station..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.