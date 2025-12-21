Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery: AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform. built by Halcyon. Core capabilities include AI-driven ransomware detection and prevention engine, Kernel Guard Protection against BYOVD attacks, EDR tampering and sabotage detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.