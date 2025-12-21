Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Remedio Smart Device Hardening is a commercial workload protection tool by Remedio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Remedio Smart Device Hardening
Security teams managing device drift across mixed Windows, macOS, and Linux fleets will get the most from Remedio Smart Device Hardening because it actually reverts bad changes instead of just flagging them, which cuts remediation time from hours to minutes. The platform maps dependencies before hardening to prevent the cascade failures that kill other configuration tools, and it benchmarks against CIS and NIST standards automatically. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 devices or if you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Remedio prioritizes configuration safety over detection workflows.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Automated device hardening and configuration management platform
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Remedio Smart Device Hardening for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Remedio Smart Device Hardening: Automated device hardening and configuration management platform. built by Remedio. Core capabilities include Real-time dependency and context mapping for safe configuration changes, Continuous monitoring of Active Directory, MDM settings, GPOs, and devices, Automated detection and remediation of security misconfigurations..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Remedio Smart Device Hardening differentiates with Real-time dependency and context mapping for safe configuration changes, Continuous monitoring of Active Directory, MDM settings, GPOs, and devices, Automated detection and remediation of security misconfigurations.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Remedio Smart Device Hardening is developed by Remedio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Remedio Smart Device Hardening serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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