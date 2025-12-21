Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Remedio Smart Device Hardening: Automated device hardening and configuration management platform. built by Remedio. Core capabilities include Real-time dependency and context mapping for safe configuration changes, Continuous monitoring of Active Directory, MDM settings, GPOs, and devices, Automated detection and remediation of security misconfigurations..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.