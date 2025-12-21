Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform: Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities. built by CrowdStrike. Core capabilities include Endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR), Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Next-generation SIEM with AI-native SOC platform..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.